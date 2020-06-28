Rabadan
A boy, Mateo Isaiah Jose, 8 pounds, .04 ounces, was born at 6:41 p.m. June 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Billy and Brittany Rabadan, Enid. Grandparents are Jose, Rabadan, Melvin Stephens, the late Audrey Linda Rabadan and Phyllis Stephens. Mateo has three brothers, Joshua, Cadyn and Enrique, and two sisters, Serenity and the late Audrey.
Payne
A girl, Lucca Ray, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 5:04 p.m. June 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Stevie Payne and and Jessica Ellis, Enid. Grandparents are James Eli Payne, Dewey; Jennifer Chavez, Enid; and Jack and Cindy Ellis, Spokane, Wash. Lucca has two brothers, Waffle and Oliver, and one sister, Onyx.
Nuñez
A boy, John Jairo, 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces, was born at 10:34 p.m. June 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Daniela Nuñez. Grandparents are Marisela Chavira, Woodward; and Daniel Nuñez, Buffalo.
