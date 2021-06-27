Powell
A boy, Rhett Wyatt, 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces, was born at 12:33 p.m. June 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Zac Powell and Ashley Martin, Enid. Grandparents are Kim and Janelle Martin, Enid; Paula Wickman, Enid; and Mike and Karen Powell, Breckinridge. Great-grandparents are Sue and Archie Yearick, Enid; Jim and Karen Moncrief, Enid; Keith Powell, Breckinridge; Rex and Glenda Martin, Enid; Debbie Unruh, Breckinridge; and Nick and Georgianna Kroll, Garber. Great-great-grandparent is Barbara Holt, Garber. Rhett has three brothers, Cooper, Tucker and Dawson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.