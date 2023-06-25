Gray
A boy, Brooks Alan, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 11:29 a.m. June 7, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Robert and Hanna Gray, Kremlin. Grandparents are Robbie and Shawna Gray, Kremlin; and Jason and Jenny Barton, Waukomis. Brooks has one brother, Robert.
Davis
A girl, Memphis Jade Ruth, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, was born at 4:57 p.m. June 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Mia Davis, Enid. Grandparents are Bobbi Shelite, Enid; and Ralph Davis, Enid. Memphis has one sister, Kia.
White
A girl, Nella June, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 7:41 a.m. June 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Lucas and Jennifer White, Longdale. Grandparents are Laverle Hoffman, Canton; Jay and Pam Hoffman, Canton; and Bill and Danna Shay, Cave City, Ark. Nella has nine brothers and two sisters.
Commented
