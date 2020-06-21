Selby
A boy, Mathis Bruce, 8 pounds, 3.8 ounces, was born at 8:40 p.m. May 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jacob and Kaitlynn Selby, Enid. Grandparents are Bruce and Desirée Selby, Enid; and Jimmy and Deirdre Butler, Enid.
Allen
A girl, Gracelee Mae, 5 pounds, 14.7 ounces, was born at 3:08 p.m. June 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to LaDonna Allen, Woodward. Grandparents are Eric and Brenda Allen, Woodward. Gracelee has one brother, Aiden.
Rabadan
A boy, Mateo Isaiah Jose, 8 pounds, 0.04 ounces, was born at 6:41 p.m. June 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brittany and Billy Rabadan, Enid. Grandparents are Jose Rabadan, Melvin Stephens, the late Audrey Linda Rabadan and Phillis Stephens. Mateo has two brothers, Joshua and Enrique, and two sisters, Serenity and the late Audrey.
Neace
A girl, Amelia Jama, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 6:12 a.m. June 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Joshua and Carole Neace, Vance Air Force Base. Grandparents are Michael and Elaine Neace, Dublin, Ohio; and Gerry and Jama Raubach, Tulsa.
Backus
A girl, Addison Rose, 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces, was born at 9:10 a.m. June 10, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Anthony and Traci Backus. Grandparents are Gary and Roseanne Vasquez, Enid; and Barbara Ann Backus, Harrah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.