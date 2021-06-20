Raymond
Twins, a boy, Paxton Reed, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and a girl, Penelope Rose, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, were born at 7:49 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. May 4, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Ashley Mora and Josh Raymond, Enid. Grandparents are Veronica Marquez, Guymon, and Rosalie Miller, Lahoma. Paxton and Penelope have one sister, Lily.
Pullen
A girl, Zaylee Rain, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, was born at 3:58 p.m. June 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kalyn Nixon and Cody Pullen, Enid. Grandparents are Chrissie Nixon and Terry Nixon, and Cheri Allen and Roy Allen. Zaylee has one sister, Kynlee, and one half-sister, Brynlee.
Rush
A boy, Linkin Alexander, 6 pounds, 11.2 ounces, was born at 5:54 p.m. June 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tawna and Michael Rush, Fairview. Grandparents are Mike and Glenna Rush, Fairview; Reyna Keltch, Canton; and Jerry Widney, Oakwood. Linkin has three brothers, Michael, Asher and Tatum, and one sister, Morgan.
Welch
A boy, Benton Alan, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 12:29 p.m. June 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Cody and Madison Welch, Enid. Grandparents are Todd and Cindy Earl, Enid; and Trey and Shannon Perry, Drummond.
Criswell
A girl, Eleanor Mae, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 5:30 p.m. June 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Caleb and Amber Criswell, Waynoka. Eleanor has one brother, Cason.
Snyder
Twin girls, Savannah June, 6 pounds, 5.2 ounces, and Scarlett Elisabeth, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces, were born at 7:33 a.m. and 7:48 a.m. June 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dan and Hannah Snyder, Enid. Grandparents are Craig and Lisa Shriner, Enid; and Bob and Darcy Snyder, Erie, Pa. Savannah and Scarlett have one brother, Kennedy.
Semrad
A girl, Finley Reese, 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces, was born at 1:01 p.m. June 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brittney Ramirez and Seth Semrad, Hennessey. Grandparents are Faye Reuss, Goltry; Teresa Semrad, Oklahoma City; and Chris Semrad, Hennessey. Finley has one brother, Joel, and one sister, Adleigh.
Summerall
A girl, Landreigh Eloise, 8 pounds, was born at 3:02 p.m. June 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kylee Dodson and Colton Summerall, Enid. Grandparents are Brian and Holly Summerall, Pearland, Texas; Joel and Gail Dodson, Enid; and Diana Summerall, Malakoff, Texas.
Thomas
A girl, Brayleigh Alexis Naraie Yorenne, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 12:52 p.m. June 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Paige and Micah Thomas, Garber. Grandparents are Rick and Annette Riggins, Garber; and Christina Mattingly, Tulsa.
Kent
A boy, Charlie Samuel Lee, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces, was born at 2:45 p.m. June 8, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Chad and Tiffany Kent, Enid. Grandparents are Lonnie and Meichelle Colville and Mike and Rebecca Kent, all of Enid. Charlie has two brothers, Dawson and Harvey, and one sister, Kyleigh.
Lucas
A girl, EverLee LaShae, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 1:55 p.m. June 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Shane and ShyAnne Lucas, Enid. Grandparents are Tammy and Darryl Brown, Oklahoma; and Franquy and Frances Lucas, Oklahoma.
Grayson
A boy, Ezekiel Owen, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 12:28 p.m. June 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alyssa Rutz and Jesse Grayson, Longdale. Grandparents are Amanda Dow, Longdale; Daniel Rutz, Watonga; Carmaleta Hooper, Longdale; Violet Rutz and Lester Rutz, Watonga; Earl Dow and Beth Dow, Longdale; and Elza and Clarence Wilson, Longdale. Ezekiel has one brother, Xander.
