Schapansky
A boy, Jagar Charles, 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces, was born at 10:26 p.m. April 5, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Casey and Jalyn Schapansky of Enid. Grandparents are Jeff and Dede Boedeker of Waukomis, Kristi Schapansky of Enid and DeWayne Schapansky of Lahoma, and great-grandparents are Johnny Boedeker and Wayne Holder, both of Enid. Jagar has two brothers, Koldyn and Jerrett.
Owings
A girl, Amberlee Marie, 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces, was born at 10:36 a.m. June 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Abigail Anderson and Taylor Owings, Carmen. Grandparents are Kim and Frank Hakel, of Enid, and Misty and Bill Owings, also of Enid. Amberlee has two sisters, Paislee and Penelope.
Ramirez
A girl, Jakalyn Eulalia, 7 pounds, 4.3 ounces, was born at 7:34 a.m. May 28, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Amanda Ramirez and Javier Ramirez-Munoz of Enid. Grandparents are Migna and Miguel Villarreal of Pasco, Wash., and Hortencia and Javier Ramirez of Enid. Jakalyn has one brother, Adriel, and one sister, Jazlyn.
Maciel
A girl, Catalina Bree, 6 pounds, 8.8 ounces, was born at 2:10 p.m. June 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Jorge Maciel, of Yukon. Grandparents are Enedina and Elias Fuerte, of Enid, and Marie Ponce and Jose Jimenez, also of Enid. Catalina has one brother, Hector, and two sisters, Ariana and Sophia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.