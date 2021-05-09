Severin
A girl, Jovie Kate, 10 pounds, was born at 11:12 p.m. March 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tyler and Jordan Severin, Goltry. Grandparents are Brian and Cindy Severin, Goltry; Rick and Dot Tyree, Hardtner, Kan.; Janice Severin, Goltry, and the late Cecil Severin; Sandra Luginbill, Enid, and the late Delbert Luginbill; Bernice Tyree, Alva, and the late Harry Tyree; Charles Bird, Alva; the late Junior Lee; and Helen Houston, Hardtner, Kan. Jovie has one brother, Thatcher, and one sister, Jayli.
Culver
A girl, Sadie Nicole, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 11:06 a.m. March 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kyle and Shaelee Culver, Enid. Grandparents are Charlotte and Duane Culver, Enid; Nikki and David Clark, Waukomis; and Tracy Roberts and Gina George, Hillsdale.
Beckwith
A boy, Beckham John, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 8:42 a.m. March 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joe and Micah Beckwith, Cleo Springs. Grandparents are Michael and Jennifer Hamen, Fairview; and John and Juanita Beckwith, Cleo Springs.
Pierce
A girl, Lynlee Joy, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 12:32 p.m. April 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Aaron and Katelyn Pierce, Enid. Grandparents are Orval and Rosetta Cutsinger, Vici; Kerri and David Covalt, Ava; and Jeff and Nancy Pierce, Oklahoma City.
Melchor-Calderon
A boy, Emilio, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 12:40 p.m. April 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Jose Melchor-Calderon, Enid. Grandparents are Barbara Hoskins, Enid; Maria Isabel Calderon-Casorla and Rafaél Melchor Calderon, both of Mexico. Emilio has two brothers, the late Jose, and Adriano.
Duffy
A girl, Landree Dawn Duffy, 7 pounds, 14.2 ounces, was born at 7:38 a.m. April 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Laci and Carlie Duffy, Enid. Grandparents are Karen Duffy, Enid; Dawn McAlister, Enid; Misty Robinett, Enid; and Norma and Ernie Koehn, Fairview. Landree has three brothers, Dayson, Karsen and Paxton, and two sisters, Brenna and Brannigan.
Ring
Elizabeth Karen, 8 pounds, 9.2 ounces, was born at 11:44 a.m. April 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kimberly and Darrell Ring, Enid. Grandparents are Bert Rogers, Enid; Dennis Ring, Cleo Springs; Debbie Bottoroff, Grove; and Patrick O’Toole, Houston. Elizabeth has one brother, Dustin.
Brainard
A boy, Wilbur Eugene J., 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 2:37 p.m. April 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Taylor and Darci Brainard, Enid. Grandparents are Ron and Jackie Lewis, Enid; Kelly and Lorraine Bittle, Fairmont; and Verl and Lynn Brainard, Enid. Wilbur has one brother, Gunner, and one sister, Makenna.
Simmons
A girl, Emerson Rylee, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 4:21 p.m. April 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Shannon and Wesley Simmons, Enid. Grandparents are Douglas Simmons and Shanna Simmons, Enid; and John McMurphy and Nancy McMurphy, Ames. Emerson has one brother, Cashton, and one sister, Evan.
Wessels
A girl, Blakely Blu, 7 pounds, 9.6 ounces, was born at 7:41 a.m. April 14, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Thomas and Adrienne Wessels, Cherokee. Grandparents are Tom and Diana Williamson; Everett Wessels, Cherokee; and Tammy Riggs, Enid. Blakely has one brother, Jake.
Moffatt
A boy, Chester Joseph, 7 pounds, 10.9 ounces, was born at 3:06 p.m. April 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dustin Moffatt and Sabrina Miller, Alva. Grandparents are Kevin and Sabrina Moffatt, Alva; and Dale and Judy Miller, Nash. Chester has five sisters, Brianna, Marie, Kaydance, MacKenzie and Brea.
Hendrix
A girl, Rylin Renee, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 1:07 a.m. April 20, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Brent and Jennifer Hendrix, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Steve and Raylene Hendrix, Pond Creek; and David Biby, Kaw City, and the late Theresa Biby. Rylin has one sister, Skylar.
Turner
A girl, Riley Rose, 6 pounds, 14.7 ounces, was born at 5:48 p.m. April 28, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Brandon Turner and Ashley Landwehr, Enid. Grandparents are Marie Landwehr and Kevin Carmichael, Garfield County; Stephen Landwehr, Alfalfa County; Sally Eveland and Steve Eveland, Garfield County; and Amy Turner and Richard Turner, Grant County. Riley has one brother, Kye.
Swart
A boy, Elijah River, 7 pounds 13 ounces, was born at 2:17 p.m. April 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Rhonda Bratcher, Enid. Grandparents are Kathaleen Harvey, Enid; Ronnie Bratcher, Enid; and Kathy Jean Harvey, Enid.
Clapp
A girl, Emersyn Grace, 7 pounds, 12.8 ounces, was born at 11 p.m. April 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Timothy and Crystal Clapp, Alva. Grandparents are Ray and Mary Perrin, Alva; and Pastor John and Teresa Clapp, Alva. Emersyn has one sister, Eliana.
Meeks
A girl, Kate Fagan, 6 pounds, 12.3 ounces, was born at 12:27 p.m. April 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tim and Laura Meeks, Enid. Grandparents are Paul Grimes and Lisa Grimes, Garber; and Caryn Meeks, Pond Creek, and the late Timothy Meeks Sr. Kate has one sister, Charlie.
Pierce
A boy, Winston Riley, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 9:47 p.m. May 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to William and Garyn Pierce, Alva. Grandparents are Christy and Gary Batchelor, Cheyenne, and Lara Cook, Norman. Winston has one sister, Elena.
Trulock
A girl, Lillian Mae, 9 pounds, 5.2 ounces, was born at 10:43 a.m. May 4, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Carol Ann and John Trulock, Enid. Grandparents are Jean and carl Byrum, Enid; Don Edwards, Enid; and Deborah Merriman, Cleveland, Tenn. Lillian has two sisters, Ruth and Katherine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.