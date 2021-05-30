Miller
A boy, Brodie Andrew, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 4:43 p.m. May 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Charly and Scott Miller, Enid. Grandparents are Mike and Layne Miller, Enid; and Warren and Sheila Stallard, North Enid. Brodie has one brother, Connor.
Figurelli
A boy, Aiden Giovanni Lee, was born at 11:52 p.m. May 10, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Eric and Kayla Figurelli, Enid. Grandparents are Misty and Mike Gillaspy, Enid; Barry Fee, Breckenridge; and Diane and John Figurelli, Longmont, Colo. Aiden has two brothers, Kaden and Austin, and two sisters, Alexis and Aliyah.
Blanton
A boy, Maddox Grayson, 6 pounds, 11.2 ounces, was born at 4:46 p.m. May 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joshua and Caitlin Blanton, Enid. Grandparents are Michelle and Michael Paramore, Fort Worth, Texas; Billy and Julie Fambro, Three Forks, Mont.; and Lori and Joey Blanton, Enid. Maddox has one sister, Addyson.
Telinde
A boy, Benjamin Vance, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 10:28 pm. May 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Samuel and Kylie Telinde, Enid. Grandparents are David and Betty Kliewer, Enid; and Terry and Cathy Telinde, Enid.
Stevicks
A girl, Jocelyn Marie, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 11:05 p.m. May 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Clayton and Hannah Stevicks, Enid. Grandparents are Guy and Leisha Kelly, Little Rock, Ark.; and Kevin and Ronda Stevicks, Fordyce, Ark. Jocelyn has two brothers, Clayton Jr. and Judson, and one sister, Chloe.
Nelson
A boy, Kyler Wade, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 8:02 a.m. May 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Wes and Lacy Nelson, Enid. Grandparents are Melvin and Cindy Nelson, Enid; Chuck and LaDeana Nelson, Enid; and Jim and Rita Gallagher, Blair. Kyler has three brothers, Luke, Tucker and Bryce.
Crow
A girl, Paislynn Tennille, 6 pounds, 6.4 ounces, was born at 6:51 a.m. May 17, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Uriya Samaniego-Crow and Jamie Ray Crow, Douglas. Grandparents are Suther Tennille Heckman, Enid; Domonic Heckman, Enid; and Jamie Lynn Crow and Dewey Crow, Douglas.
Smith
A boy, Owen Otto, 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces, was born at 10:38 p.m. May 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Benjamin and Jessie Smith, Seiling. Grandparents are Donna and Kenneth Cook, Seiling; Kelly Salisbury, Vici; Trisha Salisbury, Vici; Neil and Patty Sweet, Vici; Virginia Damon, Seiling; and Cindy Smith, Seiling.
Ryan
A boy, James, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 7:49 p.m. May 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sherry Fire and Ryan Redhat, Canton. Grandparents are Regina Gould, Canton; Carole Daukei, Canton; and Michael R. Fire, El Reno.
Mcblair
A boy, Emilio Santana, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 3:57 p.m. May 25, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dalyse Herrera and Caleb Mcblair, Enid. Grandparents are Kristen and Josue Luciano, Enid; and Chasta and Calvin Mcblair, Jennings.
