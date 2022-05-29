Hemenway
A boy, Rolynn, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 4:08 p.m. May 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Paula and Michael Hemenway, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Terry and Sharon Chrisman, Enid; Allyn and Debbie Hemenway, Wellsboro, Pa.; and Great-grandma Hemenway, Pennsylvania. Rolynn has four sisters, Emma, Izzy, Sami and Phoebe.
Gray
A boy, Robert Lee, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 7:17 p.m. May 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Bobbie and Hannah Gray, Kremlin. Grandparents are Robbie and Shauna Gray, Kremlin; and Jason and Jenny Barton, Waukomis.
Lauderdale
A boy, Noah Michael, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 11:10 p.m. May 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nathan and Jaymee Lauderdale, Enid. Grandparents are Dennis and Mary Lauderdale, Enid; and Michael and Amy Skinner, Highland, Ill. Noah has one brother, Sawyer, and one sister, Parker.
