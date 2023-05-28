Daniels
A girl, Scarlett Danae, 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces, was born May 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brandon Daniels and Jenna Luckie, Lahoma.
Samuel
A boy, Kai Samson, was born at 11 a.m. May 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nemeto Karatabu and James Samuel. Grandparents are Thompson Samuel and Rotha Meibon Samuel. Kai has two brothers, RallyBoy and JR.
Harris
A girl, Wren Marie, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 1:36 a.m. May 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brandy Harris, Enid. Grandparents are Theresa and Howard Kitchen, Hunter; and Tim and Melinda Wine, Tonkawa. Wren has six sisters, Trinity, Natasha, Alisha, Bailey, Kennedy and Alara.
