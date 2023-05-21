Isaacs
A boy, Evan Lane, 6 pounds, 8.1 ounces, was born at 8:23 a.m. May 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nathan and Kari Isaacs, Enid. Grandparents are Karla and Dwayne Brock, Enid; the late Randie Evans; and Pamela Isaacs, Enid. Evan has two brothers, Sean and Beau.
Isaacs
A girl, Emma Diane, 5 pounds, 12.6 ounces, was born at 8:24 a.m. May 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nathan and Kari Isaacs, Enid. Grandparents are Karla and Dwayne Brock, Enid; the late Randie Evans; and Pamela Isaacs, Enid. Emma has two brothers, Sean and Beau.
