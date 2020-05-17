Reddick
A girl, Kora, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 7:36 a.m. May 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Karissa and Joshua Reddick, Enid. Grandparents are Ed and Sherry Reddick, Enid; and Larry and Kristine Johnson. Kora has three brothers, Ashton, Haiden and Adrian, and one sister, Aubree.
Mitch
A boy, Lyle Christopher, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, was born at 10:47 a.m. May 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Matt and Laura Mitch, Enid. Grandparents are Tim and Lynda Mitch, Greeley, Colo; Ruth Moon, Red Lodge, Mont; and Tim Moon, Scotia, N.Y.
Barnes
A girl, Kinley Renea, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 4:11 a.m. May 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jocelyn and Tanner Barnes, Woodward. Grandparents are Eileen and Mike Austin, Wichita, Kan.; Cleetus and Laree Barnes, Fargo; Chance and Michelle Edington, Woodward; and Misty Byrd, Denton, Texas. Kinley has one sister, Hadley.
Foster
A girl, Stormie RaeLynn, 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces, was born May 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Stephanie Miller and Michael Foster, Woodward. Grandparents are Steve and Laurie Foster, Woodard; Tracy Miller, Waynoka; and Elizabeth Miller. Stormie has one brother, Brantley.
