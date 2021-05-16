Wiersig
A boy, Liam Alexander, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 3:57 a.m. April 25, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Lane and Carisa Wiersig, Enid. Grandparents are Heidi and Ryan Whitehorse, Norman; and Doug Wiersig, Alva.
Main
A girl, Guinevere Faye, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 11:24 p.m. May 1, 2021, at Wesley Hospital to Tyler and Rachel Main, Wichita, Kan. Grandparents are Ken and Mary Thums, Prentice, Wis.; and Marvin and Karen Main, Enid. Great-grandparents are Johnny and Faye Brown, Enid.
Knox
A boy, Jed Wayne, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 8:45 a.m. May 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Blake and Mekayla Knox, Aline. Grandparents are Ted and Cheri Weber, Mustang; Vicky and Mike Hagar, Haslet, Texas; and Roger Knox, Haslet, Texas. Jed has one brother, Jack.
Blaser
A girl, Eliza Lirin, 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces, was born at 8:50 a.m. May 4, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Chase and Kayla Blaser, Waukomis. Grandparents are Ronnie and Chellie Kokojan, Bison; Dian Salisbury, Enid; and Gary Blaser, Waukomis. Great-grandparents are Moonene Blaser, Enid; Richard and Marilyn Simpson, Hillsdale; Manuel McKee and late Maxine McKee; and the late Adolf and Adella Kokojan. Eliza has one brother, Brody, and one sister, Ellie.
Choitz
A boy, Cole Wayne, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 10:22 p.m. May 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Adamary Enriquez and Logan Choitz, Enid. Grandparents are Nora Baez, Enid; Julie Choitz, Enid; and Bryan Franklin, Enid.
Davidson
A girl, Hazel, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 5:42 a.m. May 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Rebecca and Steven Davidson, Alva. Grandparents are Kayla and Jerry Davidson, Carmen; Humberto Avila, Alva, and the late Crystal Avila.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.