Hall
A girl, Mia Hayes, 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces, was born at 3:17 p.m. April 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kylie and Norman Hall, Enid. Grandparents are Dellena and Brian Jones, Enid; George Hall, Enid; and Amy Romaine, Enid. Mia has one brother, Elijah, and one sister, Everleigh.
Ross
A girl, Braylee Nicole, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 7:57 a.m. May 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brittany Ross and Devin Schaffler, Enid. Grandparents are Terry Ross, Salina; and Gary Ross, Muskegon, Mich. Braylee has one brother, Brayden.
Andrade
A girl, Aubrey Marie Kay, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, was born at 12:43 p.m. May 5, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Kristen and Andrew Andrade, Enid. Grandparents are Shawnya and James Driskell, Enid, and Pauline Digonno, Enid. Aubrey has two brothers, Jase and Xander.
Mabry
A boy, Ja’khari Canelo, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces, was born at 4:15 p.m. May 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Chelsea Webber and Michael Mabry, Enid. Grandparents are Thomas and Heather Webber, Enid; and Yolanda Mabry, Deer Creek. Ja’khari has one brother, Michael, and one sister, Mya.
