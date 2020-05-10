Woods
A boy, William Tyler, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces, was born at 5:27 p.m. April 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Samantha Henning and Michael Woods, Enid. Grandparents are Renee and Steven Young, Russell and Tamyra Henning, and Roger and Sherri Woods, all of Enid.
Burns
A girl, Raegan Louise, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 1:54 a.m. April 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Spencer and Traci Burns, Alva. Grandparents are Jeff and Terri Owen, Alva; Gwyn Burns, Abilene, Texas; and Dwayne Burns, Pine Bluff, Ark.
Gassett
A boy, Riggin Brian, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 12 p.m. May 4, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Sara and Lance Gassett. Riggin has two brothers, Marek and William.
