Hayes
A girl, Saige Grace, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 5:24 p.m. March 6, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Chris and Ciarra Hayes. Grandparents are Teri and Kyla Moulton; Tim and Debbie Creel; Kelly and Mike Shaw; and Bob and Sherry Hayes.
Vogt
A girl, Brynlee Sue, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 8:43 a.m. March 23, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Brandon and Caitlin Vogt, Enid. Grandparents are AJ Vogt, Terri Vogt, Jim Olmstead, and Rhonda Kucera, all of Enid. Brynlee has one sister, Kinzlie.
Hedges
A boy, Hank Alan, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 4:06 p.m. March 27, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Melanie Wills and Holden Hedges, Enid. Grandparents are Bill and Kathy Wills, Enid; and Kim and Jamie Hedges, Fairmont. Hank has one brother, Finn.
