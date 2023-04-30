Dodson
A boy, Brody Wayne, 6 pounds, 8.1 ounces, was born at 10:44 a.m. April 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kourtney Dodson, Enid. Grandparents are Joel and Gail Dodson, Enid.
Wheeler
A girl, Rozlyn Ann, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 10:05 p.m. April 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Warren and Rochelle Wheeler, Waukomis. Grandparents are Merlin and Ruth-Ann Landwehr, Enid; and William and Johanna Wheeler, Cape Town, South Africa. Rozlyn has one brother, Wyatt.
