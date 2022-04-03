Patterson
A boy, Rhett James, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born March 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to RJ and Bekka Patterson, For Riley, Kan. Grandparents are Russ and Tianne Patterson, Enid.
Roberts
A boy, Grant Eiliott, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 2:54 p.m. March 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Katharine and Sean Roberts. Grandparents are Elizabeth and Scott Pretzlav, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and Holly and Kurt Roberts, Raleigh, N.C.
Brown
A girl, Izzabella Maé, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 7:29 a.m. March 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dawn and Tim Brown, Enid. Grandparents are Theresa and Bill Druiett, Nash; Kenneth Freeman, Pratt Kan.; and Karen Metcalfe, Enid. Izzabella has one brother, Timothy Jr., and two sisters, Nevaeh and Payton.
Hodges
A boy, Jensen Eli, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces, was born at 2:52 p.m. March 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Adryan and Jessen Hodges, Enid. Grandparents are Ryan and Tim Rosenberg, Lamont; Karen Sherrod, Lamont; and Jesse Hodges.
