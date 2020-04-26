Briggs
A boy, Kyzer Lane, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 8:29 a.m. April 5, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Dakota and Kayla Briggs, Enid. Grandparents are John and Jenn Fugate, Enid; Abby Foote, Enid; and James Briggs, Meno. Great-grandparents are Dale and Brenda Grauberger, Enid; Dan and Vicky Crouse, Hillsdale; and Boyd and Carla Fugate, Enid. Kyzer has one brother, Kayden.
Pinkham
A boy, Mason Glen, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, was born at 9:41 pm. April 6, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Aaron and Samantha Pinkham, Enid. Grandparents are Glen and Cathy Milton, Greenbush, Maine; Phil and Cindy Dunham, Eddington, Maine; and Chuck and Terra Pinkham, Bangor, Maine.
Gibson
A girl, Nora, was born at 7:59 a.m. April 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brian and Lisa Gibson, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Pat and Steve McDonald; and Emma Gibson and the late Cliff Gibson. Nora has two brothers, Weston and Ethan.
Lyda
Twins, a boy, Owen Duke, 8 pounds, 0.04 ounces, and a girl, Cora Lucille, 6 pounds, 7.35 ounces, were born at 12:13 p.m. and 12:29 p.m. April 8, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jess and Kenzie Lyda, Enid. Grandparents are Rick and Doris Killman, Enid; Susan Denton Lyda, Enid; and Alan Lyda, Enid. The twins have three brothers, Hayden, Briley and Clyde, and one sister, Story.
Cline
A girl, Ashlyn Jade, 7 pounds, 9.9 ounces, was born at 10:41 p.m. April 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Robin and Scott Cline, Waynoka. Grandparents are Tom Donaldson, Covington; Danielle McKinley, Dalhart, Texas; Gary Cline, Georgia; and Robin Ellison, Tennessee. Ashlyn has one brother, Teagan, and one sister, Saige.
Bice
A boy, Fisher Wayne, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 8:35 a.m. April 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Trisha Hauschka and Brandon Bice, Enid. Grandparents are Kurt Hauschka, Edmond; Mark Bice, Randolph, Ala; and Tammy Styron, Gulf Shores, Ala. Fisher has one brother, Jon-Bryant.
Saito
A boy, Akira Kobe J., 9 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 10:44 p.m. April 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Kenji Saito, Enid. Akira has one brother, Austin.
Dykes
A girl, Hannah Bethany, 10 pounds, 7.2 ounces, was born at 11:34 p.m. April 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Dr. Levi and Kristy Dykes, Fairview. Grandparents asre Jim and Lucy Dykes, Helena; and Don and Dorene Robinson, Longdale. Hannah has one brother, Luke, and two sisters, Leah and Sarah.
Boswell
A boy, Zakai Jeffery, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 5:13 p.m. April 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Christopher and Jasmine Boswell, Vici. Grandparents are Jeff and Stephanie Pieters, Twin Peaks, Calif. Zakai has one brother, Zephyr, and two sisters, Rythem and Avylon.
