Harak
A girl, Elizabeth Ann, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 12:16 a.m. April 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kayla and Matthew Harak, Marshall. Grandparents are James and Kathy Jantz, and David and Paula Harak. Elizabeth has one brother, Josiah.
James
A boy, Nash Liam Christian, 5 pounds, 14.2 ounces, was born at 12:49 p.m. April 18, 2023, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Jay and Samantha James, Enid. Grandparents are Donnice Smith, Oklahoma City; Jamal James Sr., Oklahoma City; and Tricia and Curtis Sampson. Nash has one brother, Weston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.