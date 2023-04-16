Hawley
A girl, Laela Lee Dawn, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 10:44 a.m. April 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Devin Hawley and Piper Bray, Enid. Grandparents are Alecia and Floyd Dennis, Waukomis; Michelle and Harry Hawley, Sand Springs; and Jessica and Jack Hodgden, Enid.
Cornwell
A boy, Kayson Lee, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 2:57 a.m. April 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jacob and Kami Cornwell, Woodward. Grandparents are David and Shawna Porter, Woodward; Marcella Shaw, Waukomis; and Zach and Shanna Cornwell, Woodward. Kayson has one sister, Kayzlee.
