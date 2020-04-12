Munsell
A boy, Liam Morgan, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 4:14 a.m. March 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Taylor Bedell and Timothy Munsell, Enid. Grandparents are Kim and Gary Bedell, Laverne, and June and Forrest Munsell, Enid. Liam has one brother, Forrest, and three sisters, Delani, Maci and Kinslee.
Nichols
A boy, Jace Dewane, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 8:49 a.m. March 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Josh and Alanna Nichols, Helena. Grandparents are Shelly and Jonny Nichols, Goltry; Julie Coleman-Morris, Medford; and Rodney Morris, Enid. Jace has one sister, Kinslee.
Vargas
A boy, Angel James, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 11:57 p.m. March 25, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Sonovia Shoemate and Erik Vargas, Enid. Grandparents are Jackie Catlett, Enid; and Maria and Jesus Vargas, Enid.
Soson
A boy, Ty Lanny Jr., 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, was born at 3:15 a.m. March 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Riba and Lanny Soson, Enid. Ty has two brothers, Kaipo and Kobe.
Grammer
A girl, Sadie Kay, 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces, was born at 9:05 p.m. March 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Miranda Villareal and Christian Grammer, Enid. Grandparents are Carrie Villareal and Steve Villareal, Enid; and Megan Holwuttle, Enid.
Choun
A boy, Brandon T., 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, was born at 2:08 p.m. March 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Michael and Kim Choun, Enid. Grandparent is Vor Loeung, Alva.
Elwell
A boy, Brayson Lane, 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces, was born at 9:55 a.m. April 5, 2020, to Baylee Morris and Newly Elwell, Sharon. Grandparents are Jim and Andrea Morris, Sharon; and Kelley and Tim Elwell, Chester. Brayson has two brothers, Chandler and Landon, and one sister, Lyzlynn.
