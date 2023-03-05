Diefenbach
A boy, Christopher Jay, 7 pounds, 8.4 ounces, was born at 4:16 a.m. Feb. 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kerstie Lewis and Aaron Diefenbach, Alva. Grandparents are Tonja Lewis, Alva; and Robbie and Ed Diefenbach, Alva. Christopher has two brothers, Torin and Asher.
Herbst
A girl, Finley Marie, 6 lbs., 13 oz., born February 4, 2023, at 8:10 p.m. at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Logan & Stephanie Herbst of Enid, OK.
Grandparents are Tony & Brenda Martin of Enid, OK, Rick & Cindy Herbst of Kingfisher, OK, and Stacy Sheik of Enid, OK.
Finley has one brother, Archer.
Monsees
A girl, Parker Kaye, 7 lbs., 15.7 oz., born at 9:26 p.m. on February 20, 2023, at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Mason & Baylee Monsees of Enid, OK. Grandparents are Wesley & Rachael Felber of Waukomis, OK and Chuck & Shari Monsees of Breckenridge, OK.
