Wyant
A girl, Savannah Kay, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 7:08 p.m. Feb. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Zach and Danielle Wyant, Enid. Savannah has one brother, Charles.
Henry
A boy, Samuel Joe, 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, was born at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Storm and Lindsey Henry, Kremlin. Grandparents are Sue Staley, Kremlin; Keith Staley, Enid; Tami and Dave Landreth, Enid; and Steve Henry, Lahoma. Samuel has one brother, Shane.
Bowles
A girl, McKinlee Caroline, 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces, was born at 8:36 p.m. March 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Josh and Alexia Bowles, Enid. Grandparents are John and Deborah Bowles, Sulphur; and Patty Powers, Granbury, Texas. McKinlee has one sister, Avery.
Chavez
A girl, Lavender Naomi, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 12:07 p.m. March 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Samantha and Cristian Chavez, Enid. Grandparents are Scott Adkerson, Edmond; Jennifer Benson, Enid; Emigdio Chavez, Enid; and Alicia Chavez, Enid. Lavender has one sister, Rosemary.
Ratzlaff
A boy, Samuel Dean, 9 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 9:42 a.m. March 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Chase and Cortney Ratzlaff, Lahoma. Grandparents are Gaylon and Teresa Brakhage, Lahoma; James and Tammie Broomfield, Hennessey; and Shelley Ratzlaff, Granbury, Texas, and the late Kent Ratzlaff. Samuel has three brothers, Hudson, Carson and Becker.
McDaniel
A girl, Madelyn Michelle, 6 pounds, 8.7 ounces, was born at 11:02 a.m. March 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Buck and Audrey McDaniel, Lahoma. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Darlene McDaniel, Noble; David and Heidi Labrue, Cookson; and the late Steve Buss. Madelyn has one sister, Georgia.
Roach
A girl, Vivian Marie, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 2:20 p.m. March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jefferson and Brittany Roach. Grandparents are Jeff and Sheri Roach, Tennessee; and Michelle and Eric Chorzelewski, New Jersey.
Shepard
A boy, Pecos Reyn, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 9:57 a.m. March 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joshua and Kristin Shepard, Helena. Grandparents are Art and Loretta Shepard, Helena; Troy and Stephanie Shepard, Helena; Deborah Fesmire, Helena; and Bob and Cindy Taylor, Branson. Pecos has one sister, Taylor.
Rodgers
A boy, Grayson Nash, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 8:38 p.m. March 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jayce and Courtney Rogers, Ringwood. Grandparents are Shane and Pam Nash, Ringwood; William and Ryan Cornell, Ringwood; and Josh Rodgers, Bremerton, Wash.
Elliott
A boy, Napoleon Alexander, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 1:50 p.m. March 22, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Samantha Murray and Christopher Elliott, Enid. Grandparents are Stacey Wadford, Edmond; Sean Murray, Enid; and Lidia and William Bodine, Marysville, Calif. Napoleon has one brother, Beckham.
