Deloch
A girl, Gabriela Lei’Aine, was born Feb. 21, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Maria L. Jaimes Mendoza of Enid. Gabriela has two sisters, Valeria and Makenna.
Jackson
A girl, Ayane Olive, 6 pounds, 1.3 ounces, was born at 1:49 p.m. March 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Taylor Brant and Keynnan Jackson, Enid. Grandparents are Jennifer Dunlap, Ponca City; Jocy Parker, Ponca City; and Rodrick Jackson, Ponca City.
Davis
A boy, Zaydan-Carter, 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces, was born at 5:24 p.m. March 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Emarald Tipton and Evan Davis. Grandparents are Deanna Momsen, Chris Momsen and Leslie Chance. Zaydan-Carter has one brother, Camaro, and one sister, Serenity.
Flynn
A girl, Amiyah Mae, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 7:03 a.m. March 11, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Kenny and Nayeli Flynn, Enid. Grandparents are Kenny and Sherri Flynn, Salvador Delgadillo and Sandra Soria, all of Enid. Amiyah has two sisters, Rylinn and Evony.
