Markes
A girl, Sawyer Ann, 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, was born at 9:11 p.m. March 1, 2023, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Jacob and Courtney Markes, Bison. Grandparents are Steve and Tammy Allen, Spencer; Kenny Markes, Bison; and Lisa Markes, Enid. Sawyer has one brother, Beckett.
Paschal
A girl, Ryleigh Marie Lynn, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 10:29 a.m. March 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jerika Anderson and William Paschal, Enid. Grandparents are Bobby and Terii Dye; and Chuck and Deborah Anderson. Ryleigh has two brothers, Leighton and Ryder, and two sisters, Hezekylee and Harleeijo.
Edgar
A girl, Brynlee Sage, 7 pounds, 8.9 ounces, was born at 9:52 a.m. March 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sean and Haley Edgar, Medford. Grandparents are Kevin and Jennifer Stacy, Lamont; and Russell Cox, Ponca City. Great-grandparents are Rex and Jean Kay Hembree, Lamont.
