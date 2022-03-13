Perryman
A boy, Kaiden Rex, 3 pounds, 7.4 ounces, was born at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kala Kutella and Adam Perryman, Enid. Grandparents are Debbie and Aubrey, Enid; Brenda and Kevin, Eufaula; and Wade and Amy, Wausau, Wis. Kaiden has one brother, Adam.
Greggory-Edwards
A boy, Henry Wayne, 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces, was born at 5:58 p.m. Feb. 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sarah Harak and Ethan Edwards, Waukomis. Grandparents are Teresa and Tim Moulton, Enid; Travis Harak, Hennessey; Julie Edwards, Enid; and Park Smelsec, Billings. Henry has one brother, Arthur.
Araiza
A girl, Eliana Jean, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ashleigh Lantz and Roberto Araiza, Enid. Grandparents are Bill and Debbie Truman, McDonough, Ga.; and Raquel and Gary Pick, Marcus, Iowa.
Unruh-Vigil
A girl, Marietta Roxanna, 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces, was born at 3:04 p.m. Feb. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kyalita Vigil and Tsion Unruh, Enid. Grandparents are Nichole Vigil, Enid; Antonio Vigil, Enid; Tammy Unruh, Enid; and Brian Unruh, Enid.
Widney
A girl, Lydia Maeve, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, was born at 3:10 a.m. Feb. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tammy Widney, Enid. Grandparent is Reyna Keltch, Longdale.
