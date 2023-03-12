Riley
A boy, Lane Wesley, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 7:46 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023, to Heather and Daniel Riley, Garber. Grandparents are Connie Fincher, Enid; Denise and David Eckert, Enid; and Robert Riley, Enid. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Low, Fairmont; and Martha McZegle, Enid. Lane has one brother, Lincoln.
Schneider
A boy, Case Nelson, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 1:53 a.m. March 1, 2023, to Lexy and Kenny Schneider, Nash. Grandparents are Byron and Marya Rapp, Nash; Steve Schneider, Nash; and Howard and Kristy Lefler, Enid. Great-grandmothers are Dorothy Rapp, Enid; and Shirley Schneider, Enid.
Gutierrez
A boy, Amir Alessandro Delgado, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 10:10 p.m. March 6, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Omar and Rachael Delgado Gutierrez, Fairmont. Grandparents are Russ and Laurene Flock, Enid; Leticia Guiterrez Nunez and Santiago Delgado Mejia, Guadalajara, Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.