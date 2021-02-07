Anderson
A girl, Penelope Rose, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 2:47 a.m. Jan. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Abigail and Noah Anderson, Enid. Grandparents are Kimberly and Frank Hakel, Enid; Tiffani Lawson, Enid; and Brenton and Summer Anderson, Enid. Penelope has one sister, Paislee.
Figurelli
A girl, Briella May, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Desiree Figurelli and Devin Laymon, Enid. Grandparents are Diane and Anthony Figurelli; and Patti Skalla. Great-grandma is Diane, great-grandpa is Anthony.
Sanders
A girl, Charolette Rheanae, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ashleigh Sanders, Fairmont. Grandparents are Angela Stufflebeam; Kevin Stufflebeam; Charles Sanders; and Audry Sanders.
Parks
A boy, Kasen Wayne, 9 pounds, 14.7 ounces, was born at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Josh and Mandy Parks, Lahoma. Grandparents are Mat and Cathy Parks, Nash; and Larry and Renee Campbell, Helena. Kasen has two sisters, Sadie and Haley.
Blasier
A girl, Stella Beth, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Taylor and Justin Blasier, Enid. Grandparents are Ken and Sheri Blasier, Enid; Amber and Ryan Sutton, Enid; and Troy and Robbie Goodwin, Enid.
Gregory
A boy, Beau Wayne, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Emilee and Grant Gregory, Ames. Grandparents are Julie and Curtis Gregory, Ames; and Lance and Jennifer Marlatt, Ringwood.
Foster
A boy, Kobe Rubeus, 9 pounds, was born at 9:34 a.m. Jan. 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Analisa Benites and Craig Foster, Enid. Grandparents are Odilia and Raymond Scott, Enid; and Janette and Kasey Lillie. Kobe has two brothers, Christian and Cameron, and two sisters, Ellie and Sophia.
