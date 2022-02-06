Silver
A boy, Stetson James, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dalton and Allyson Silver, Enid. Grandparents are Dan and Kristi Robinson, Oklahoma City; and Misty and TJ Silver, Enid.
Cornwell
A girl, Kayzlee Nikole, 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces, was born at 6:59 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jacob and Kami Cornwell, Woodward. Grandparents are David and Shawn Porter, Woodward; Marcella Shaw, Fort Cobb; and Zach and Shanna Cornwell, Woodward.
Jenkins
A girl, Emma LeAnn, 7 pounds, 0.26 ounces, was born at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Zac and Erin Jenkins, Enid. Emma has one brother, Zyler, and one sister, Addy.
Kwepfer
A girl, Allison Claire, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 1:41 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Logan and Kendra Kwepfer, Ringwood. Grandparents are Gene and Becky Kwepfer, Goltry; and Randy and Salina Barron, Wisconsin. Allison has two brothers, Adam and Gabe, and one sister, Holly.
Kindred
A girl, MayLynn Marie, 6 pounds, 6.3 ounces, was born at 9:28 a.m. Jan. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to April and Russell Kindred, Medford. Grandparents are Steven and Patricia McDonald, Pond Creek; Sheron and Rex Gates, Pond Creek; and the late Lynn Kindred. MayLynn has one brother, Cohen.
Real
A girl, Jemma Janel, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 7:54 p.m. Jan. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Evan and Jessica Real, Okeene. Grandparents are Jason and Janel Parrish, Okeene; and Kelly and Phyllis Real, Broken Arrow.
Phillip
A girl, Wesleigh Nora-Ryann, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 12:41 p.m. Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nicholas and Tara Phillip, Enid. Grandparents are Mark Wesley Meister Jr., Lahoma; and Janis Phillip, Enid. Great-grandmother is Martha Wilson, Enid. Wesleigh has one brother, Laikin, and one sister, Kendall.
Romero
A boy, Andres Marcelo, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Marybel Garcia and Brian Romero, Enid. Grandparents are Angelita Garcia, David Garcia, Araceli Trillo and Roberto Romero. Andres has one brother, Lynnex.
Johnson
A girl, Maxine Rylee, 6 pounds, 8.4 ounces, was born at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Mark and Caylee Johnson, Enid. Grandparents are Randy and Jane Johnson, Enid; and Frankie and Debbie Cooter, Edmond.
Alan
A boy, Xander, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 5:50 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Miceala Stevenson, Enid. Grandparents are Jennifer Seigars, Enid; and Angela and Alex Stevenson, Enid.
Hall
A boy, Zane Joseph, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 3 p.m. Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Cassy and Zach Hall, Fairview. Grandparents are Dusty Thomas, Fairview; Sheila Thomas, Fairview; and Annie Voleker, Branson, Mo. Zane has one brother, Braxton, and one sister, Aspen.
Ingram
A boy, Akai Ray’Jon, 8 pounds, was born at 10:15 p.m. Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Meikel Vandiver. Grandparents are Tracie and Mike Vandiver, Garber. Akai has one brother, Askari.
Pitts
A boy, Reede Gray, 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces, was at 7:13 a.m. born Jan. 21, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Heatlh Center to Eldon and Stefanie Pitts, Hennessey. Grandparents are Ricky and Melody Pitts, Hennessey, and Vicky Belt, Carmen.
