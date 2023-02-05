Vion
A girl, Amelia Coryn, 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces, was born at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Emily and Robert Vion. Grandparents are Tammy Vion, Enid; and Greg Stanley, Anaheim, Calif. Amelia has two brothers, Axton and Owen, and two sisters, McKenzie and Laura.
Mendoza
A boy, Marvin Jaziel Murillo, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Idalma Mendoza Martinez and Marvin Murillo Sanchez, Ringwood. Grandparent is Bilma Martinez, Honduras. Marvin has three brothers, Jefferson, Emerson and Anibal, and one sister, Isabel.
Bozeman
A boy, James Allen, 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces, was born at 6 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Max and Katie Bozeman, Enid. Grandparents are Chris and Karen Herbert, Tulsa; and Craig and Adrienne Bozeman, Enid.
Barber
A girl, Paige Monroe, 8 lbs., 8 oz., born January 19, 2023 at 5:01 p.m. at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Aaron & Courtney Barber of Enid, OK. Paige has four brothers, Emerson, Jett, Hayes and Kellen.
Quintania
A girl, Athena Patricia Mireya, 4 lbs., 10 oz., born January 23, 2023 at 5:35 pm at the Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to Veronica Gonzales Quintania & Patrick Martinez (deceased). Florentina Quintania (Grandmother) Noe Escobedo JR (Step-Grandfather) Enid, OK and Sonny Gonzales SR (Grandfather) Bay City, TX and Timothy & Patricia Martinez, Enid, OK
