Loeak
A girl, Jenica Bathy, 6 pounds, was born at 11:53 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joyanna Helaisa and Brian Loeak, Enid. Grandparents are Rostine Helaisa and Jenae Helaisa; Hannah Irok; and Carl Loeak. Jenica has two sisters, Akeala and Jenuk.
Dawson
A boy, Hayes Edward, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, was born at 2:19 p.m. Feb. 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Joely Gonzales and Blake Dawson, Enid. Grandparents are Joy and Jacob Naylo, Enid; Joe and Mendy Gonzales, Smithfield, Va.; and Megan Dawson, Oklahoma City. Hayes has two brothers, Carter and Pearce.
Hall
A boy, Samual Dean, 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces, was born at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brandon and Kendra Hall, Ames. Grandparents are Charles Kunkel, Meno, and the late Debra Kunkel; and Elva and Michael Volker, Branson, Mo. Samual has two brothers, Brentyn and Jax.
Harris
A boy, Konner Wayne, 7 pounds, was born at 11:31 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ashlyn and Trevor Harris, Laverne. Grandparents are Kim and Buddy Long, Okeene; and Bernadine and John Harris, Laverne.
Parsons
A boy, Bentley Wayne, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 7:04 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kris and Kaitlin Parsons, Woodward. Grandparents are Bill Dame, Enid; Angie Dame, Beaver; and Kent and Judie Parsons, Woodward.
Thompson
A boy, Ames Lee, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 1:53 a.m. Feb. 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nathan and Stormy Thompson, Enid. Grandparents are Howard and Jennifer Thompson, Enid; the late Tonya Thompson; and Jody and Glenda Jordan, Enid. Ames has one sister, Ember.
