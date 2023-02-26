Coleman

A boy, Holden Zane, 5 pounds, was born at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 15, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Michael and Katelyn Coleman, Enid. Grandparents are Suzanne Gray, Enid; Jeff and Kim Coleman, Enid; and Aaron and Karen King, Enid. Holden has one sister, Gracelyn.

Koehn

A girl, Scarlett Rose, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, was born at 5:56 p.m. Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dustin and Jenny Koehn, Enid. Grandparents are Starla Koehn, Goltry, and Jenny Best, Enid. Scarlett has two brothers, Cayden and Jerry.

