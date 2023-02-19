A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 19, 2023 @ 7:54 am
Choate
A girl, Nevaeh Anna-Marie, 8 pounds, was born at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dalton Choate and Evelyn Veliz, Enid. Grandparents are Tanya Anderson, Carry Lower, Manuela Veliz and J. Cleotilde Veliz.
