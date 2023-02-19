Choate

A girl, Nevaeh Anna-Marie, 8 pounds, was born at 4:50 a.m. Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Dalton Choate and Evelyn Veliz, Enid. Grandparents are Tanya Anderson, Carry Lower, Manuela Veliz and J. Cleotilde Veliz.

