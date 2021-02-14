Guerrero
A girl, Aurora Meredith, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 3:10 p.m. Feb. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Valerie and Rodrigo Guerrero, Enid. Grandparents are Roberto and Blanca Moreno, and Hermila and Ismael Hernandez. Aurora has one sister, Roxanna.
Diaz
A girl, Wednesday Lyn, 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces, was born at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Hayley Adkerson and Trevor Diaz, Enid. Grandparents are Jennifer Benson; Scott Adkerson, Enid; and Melody Heckman-Perez, Enid. Wednesday has two brothers, Matteo and Kidd, and one sister, Gianna.
Motes
A boy, Trigg David, 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces, was born at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jacob and Sara Motes, Enid. Grandparents are Kecia and Dwight Holder, Enid; and David and Andrea Motes, Bonita Springs, Fla. Great-grandparents are Trigg and Dee Snyder, Enid; and Kenneth and Elaine Holder, Shawnee. Trigg has one brother, Neil.
Villalobos
A boy, Arlo James, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 2:14 a.m. Feb. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Seth and Kristina Villalobos, Enid. Grandparents are Lori Earl and Jack Riddle; Todd and Cindy Earl; and Anthony and Audrey Villalobos, all of Enid.
Doty
A girl, Delaney Jean Ellisyn, 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces, was born at 9:06 a.m. Feb. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ashley Frisbee and Jared Doty, Enid. Grandparents are Charles and Lisa Frisbee, Hennessey; Sharon and Robbie Pack, Enid; Gena Morgan, Enid; and Monte and Bobbi Doty, Enid. Delaney has one sister, Sutton.
