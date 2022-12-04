Leturia
A boy, Alexander Cruz, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, was born at 8:17 p.m. Nov. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Ricardo Leturia and Rachel Wasson, Enid. Grandparents are Debbie Wasson, Patrick Wasson and Diane Wasson, all of Enid; Patricia Stevens, Edmond; and Ricardo Leturia, Peru. Alexander has one brother, Heston.
Sandoval
A girl, Amelia Rose, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 2:23 p.m. Nov. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alex and Yvonne Sandoval, Enid. Grandparents are Sylvia Salazar, Sweetwater, Texas; and Lalo and Digna Sandoval, El Monte, Calif.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.