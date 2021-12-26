Hernandez
A girl, Rowan Ruex, was born Oct. 25, 2021, to Sydney Bingham and Austin Hernandez, Enid. Grandparents are Billijo Guerero, Niel Guerero, Woodward; and Athena Jagielski, Enid. Rowan has one sister, Rori.
Giovannini
A girl, Olivia Elyce, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 29, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Kaitlin Duplantis and Jamie Giovannini, Enid. Grandparents are Lynn and Jeff Duplantis, Enid. Olivia has one brother, Gabriel, and one sister, Ivey.
Johnson
A boy, MacGregor James, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 5, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Sage Sunderland and Bob Johnson, Alva. Grandparents are Ron and Terri Sunderland, Enid; the late R. Mac Johnson III; and the late Henrietta Kay Johnson.
Prince
A boy, Xavier Arnold, 7 pounds, was born at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Allysia Ward and Zachary Prince, Medford. Grandparents are Jim Tiede, Garden City, Kan.; Buddy Prince, Tonkawa; and Amy Hale, Depew. Xavier has one sister, Londyn.
Smith-Dunn
A boy, Kayd Lewis, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Rudy and Jessica Smith-Dunn, Alva. Grandparents are Dave Lewis, Enid; and Margaret Winfield, Enid. Kayd has one brother, Titan, and two sisters, Paris and Jerzey.
Elmi
A girl, Alycia, 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces, was born at 12:56 Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jamie and Simpson Elmi. Alycia has two sisters, Ruthlynn and Jonitha.
Cain
A girl, Samantha Belle Cain, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 5:19 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Joseph and Chirsty Cain, Enid. Grandparents are Fred and Melody Cain, Hennessey; Wayne and Kerri Carson, Canton; and the late Patsy Chambers. Samantha are two brotehrs, Paeton and Eliot, and three sisters, Vada, Kaylen and Trinity.
Simunek
A boy, Quade Matthew, 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces, was born at 12:33 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Matthew and Carly Simunek. Grandparents are Richard and Micki Metcalf, Lamont; and Ronnie and Kim Simunek, Hennessey.
Williams
A girl, Kinslee Rae Williams, 6 pounds, 5.2 ounces, was born at 12:44 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Alexis Williams, Enid. Grandparent is Angela Kaufman, Enid.
