Hayes

A boy, Alikai Arnell, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 6:02 a.m. Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Donald and Terriah Hayes, Enid. Grandparents are Donald and Sandra Hayes, Chase City, Va.; and Eric and Terri Lewis, Lancaster, Calif. Alikai has two brothers, Sayden and Braylon, and one sister, Zaniyiah.

Wiggins

A girl, DaleAnn Ira, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 7:52 a.m. Dec. 4, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Todd and Chelsea Wiggins. DaleAnn has two brothers, Zane and Dallas, and one sister, Zoey.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you