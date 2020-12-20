Hayes
A boy, Alikai Arnell, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 6:02 a.m. Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Donald and Terriah Hayes, Enid. Grandparents are Donald and Sandra Hayes, Chase City, Va.; and Eric and Terri Lewis, Lancaster, Calif. Alikai has two brothers, Sayden and Braylon, and one sister, Zaniyiah.
Wiggins
A girl, DaleAnn Ira, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 7:52 a.m. Dec. 4, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Todd and Chelsea Wiggins. DaleAnn has two brothers, Zane and Dallas, and one sister, Zoey.
