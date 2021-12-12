Wheeler
A boy, Ezra Cole, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, was born at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Bernart and Jasmine Wheeler, Fairview. Grandparents are Adreanne and Bernarol Wheeler, Fairview; and Cristel and Arthur Durham, Enid. Ezra has one brother, Xander.
Peckham
A boy, Riggin Eugene, 7 pounds, 7.8 ounces, was born at 5:56 p.m. Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Alyssa Reilly and Devin Peckham, Okeene. Grandparents are Regina Bernstein, Okeene; and Jennifer Fischer, Puyallup, Wash. Riggin has three brothers, Tyler, Teigan and Ryden, and one sister, Paislynn.
Ganz
A boy, Clinton Beckett, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Corey and Jayden Ganz, Enid. Grandparents are Chris Ganz, Pond Creek; Clint and Jenelle Crisma, Enid; and Moriah Makey, Enid. Clinton has one sister, Josie.
Cloyd
A girl, Wheatly Rae Marie, 5 pounds, 8.9 ounces, was born at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Adam and Elizabeth Cloyd, Cherokee. Grandparents are Diego and Meredith Solorio, Enid; and Mike and Johanna Cloyd, Cherokee.
Nelson
A girl, Adelynn Feye, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 7:48 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tyler Nelson and Kallie Snowden. Grandparents are Sharon Austin, Jessie Austin and Stephne Walker.
Wilson
A girl, Maddix Mae, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 9:59 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Frank and Taylor Wilson, Yale. Grandparents are Kenneth and Cheri Newman, Yale; and John and Joni Wilson, Enid.
Reinert
A girl, Karsyn Rose, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, was born at 10:56 a.m. Nov. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Michael and Kendall Reinert, Enid. Grandparents are Jimmy and Tammy McMurrian, Kiefer; and Jerry and Carol Reinert, Fairmont. Karsyn has two brothers, Denis and Lucas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.