King
A boy, Asaiah Arthur, 6 pounds, 3.1 ounces, was born at 2:44 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Arthur and Amy King. Grandparents are Arthur King Sr., Arlington, Texas; and Pamela Adams, Enid. Asaiah has three brothers, Madden, Zayden and Deon, and three sisters, Audrey, Shyonta and Abrianna.
Miramontes
A girl, Annalise Sarah-June, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 2:06 a.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to BriAnne Green and Abel Miramontes, Vici. Grandparents are Alma and Abel Miramontes, Vici; and Brian and Misty Green, Fairview.
Henos
A girl, Shemiko Donna, was born at 7:01 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sierra Mendoza and Millner Henos, Enid. Grandparents are Mona and Danner Henos, Enid; and Kristen and Benjamin Douglas, Enid. Shemiko has one sister, Liliana.
Garcia
A girl, Yahritza Itzel, 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces, was born at 3 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Martin Garcia, Enid. Yahritza has one brother, Ramiro, and two sisters, Fani and Alessandra.
