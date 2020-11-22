Loss
A girl, Anna Marie, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, was born at 10:06 p.m. Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sarah Loss. Grandparents are Bill Loss, Canton; Sharon Farris, Canton; and William and Beckey Howell, Oakwood. Anna has one brother, Tobi, and one sister, Sophia.
Loesch
A boy, Rhett Thomas, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 12:33 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Brian and Jaime Loesch, Nash. Grandparents are David and Risa Loesch, Fairmont; and Dick and Sherry Hemphill, Pratt, Kan. Great-grandpa is Howard Swisher, Pratt, Kan. Rhett has three sisters, Rylee, McKenna and Hadley.
Kennedy
A girl, Camreigh Ann, 8 pounds, 5.9 ounces, was born at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 3, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Cherokee Minter and Charles Sinclair, Kremlin. Grandparents are Jimmy and Jean Minter, Kremlin; Faith Sinclair, Perry; and the late Charles Sinclair. Camreigh has one sister, Christlynn.
Adkins
A boy, Braden Cole, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 5:59 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Gerald and Sarah Adkins, Ringwood. Grandparents are Jack and Louise Adkins, Ringwood; and George and Lois Horst, Othello, Wash. Braden has three sisters, Maci, Kylie and Kinzie.
Alatorre
A boy, Gabriel Nicolas, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 7:47 a.m. Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Adrian and Daysy Alatorre, Enid. Grandparents are Graciela and Rogelio Alatorre, Enid; and Bernardo and Arcelia Juarez, Twin Falls, Idaho. Adrian has one brother, Adrian II, and one sister, Victoria.
Thompson
A girl, Elliana Joe, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 9:03 a.m. Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Danae Vendetti and Jett Thompson, Enid. Grandparents are Jo Lynne and Dan Vendetti, Enid; Amy Birchfield, Enid; and Mark Thompson, Hunter.
