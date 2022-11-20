Briggs
A boy, Kash Andrew, 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces, was born at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Dakota and Kayla Briggs, Enid. Grandparents are John and Jenn Fugate, Drummond; James Briggs, Ames; and Abby Foote, Enid. Kash has two brothers, Kayden and Kyzer.
Schnaithman
A girl, Maylee Kay, 9 pounds, was born at 6:42 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Travis and Rylee Schnaithman, Garber. Grandparents are Lee and Becky Schnaithman, Garber; Scott and Sheila Coontz, Edmond; and Roy and Jody Mack, Waukomis. Maylee has two brothers, Mack and McCoy.
Kuntz
A boy, Baker Levi, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 3:05 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Tyler and Jesse Kuntz, Enid. Grandparents are Jeff and Chasity Carver, Enid; Rick and Amy Kuntz, Enid; and Wendy and Rob Kizner, Enid. Baker has one brother, Brady.
Montgomery
A boy, Michael Justin, 4 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 10:47 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Melissa Whisenhunt and Talon Montgomery, Enid. Michael has one brother, Nathan, and one sister, Ariel.
Montgomery
A girl, Ariel Kingsley, 3 pounds, 16 ounces, was born at 10:49 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Melissa Whisenhunt and Talon Montgomery, Enid. Ariel has two brothers, Nathan and Michael.
