A boy, Declan Beau, 6 pounds, 14.8 ounces, was born at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jerry and Kinzie Braziel. Grandparents are Roger and Kathy Braziel, Kingston; and Kim and Janelle Martin, Enid. Declan has five brothers, Logan, Connor, Aiden, Boston and Brody.
A boy, Oliver Mica, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, was born at 2:17 p.m. Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Lillianna Horner and Jeremy Shaddox, Enid. Grandparents are Loyd and Megan Rogers, Enid; and Jerry and Leisa, Attica, Kan. Oliver has one brother, Jaxton, and one sister, Emberlee.
A girl, Olivia Ja’laiya, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 8:11 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Maggie and Gabriel Rossel, Enid. Grandparents are Alice Rossel, Sylvia Aguayo and Raul Rossel. Olivia has two brothers, Gabriel and Jacob, and three sisters, Alianna, Loreña and Annaliese.
A girl, Kyriah Ariyah, 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces, was born at 10:24 p.m. Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Ernest Reinhardt, Kremlin. Grandparents are Karen Muniz, Clinton Township, Mich.; the late Jesse James Muniz; and the late Mary-Etta and Lyle Ernest Reinhardt. Kyriah has two brothers, Justin and Matthew.
A boy, Gentry Ray, 7.72 pounds, was born at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 27, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Collin and Ashleyn Hutcheson, Meno. Grandparents are Bobby and Vicki Hutcheson, Enid; Alicia and Jim Pickle, Yukon; and Dave Dillon, Pottsboro, Texas.
A boy, Banks Kooper, 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces, was born at 9:01 a.m. Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Rachel Scott, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Debby Scott, Pond Creek; and David and Shelly Scott, Pond Creek. Banks has two brothers, Layton and Coby.
