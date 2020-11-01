Strate
A girl, Jentry Jean, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 7:42 a.m. Sept. 21, 2020, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Justin and Lexi Strate, Fairmont. Grandparents are Jim and Janet Strate, Fairmont; and Tom and Christy Streck, Hennessey. Great-grandparents are Dr. Jim and Sharon Strate, Marshall; Dr. James and Beverly Freed, Alex; Darrell and Joyce Unruh, Hennessey; and Barbara and the late Albert Streck, Hennessey. Jentry has one sister, Layton.
Deleon
A boy, Richard Martin, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, was born at 2:56 p.m. Sept. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Maria Montes and Richard Deleon, Blackwell. Grandparents are Jennifer Montes, Blackwell, Martin Montes, Blackwell; Carol Deleon, Tonkawa; and Richard Deleon, Tonkawa. Richard has one brother, Dillian.
Pardo
A girl, Gracie Anne Salome, 9 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Annel and Salomon Pardo, Enid. Grandparents are Mayela Aguilar and Juan Vallardo Rocha, Enid; Salomon Pardo, Hennessey; and Graciela Ortiz, Mexico. Gracie has three brothers, Luis, Salomon and Issac, and one sister, Sarahi.
Castillo
A boy, Cloud Alexander, 8 pounds, 6.8 ounces, was born at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Clemente and Jessica Castillo. Grandparents are Rebecca Veenstna and Glen Gragg, Enid; and Luis Alfredo Castillo and Ofelia Rodriguez. Cloud has one brother, Trejin, and one sister, Zoe.
Webb
A boy, River Alan, 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces, was born at 10:52 p.m. Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jarett and Morgan Webb, Waukomis. Grandparents are Doby and Jana Webb, Enid; Mark and Shari Kilbourne, Enid; and David and Tara Flavell, Enid.
Boyd
A girl, Ivory Jolene, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, was born at 3:01 p.m. Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Justin and Angel Boyd. Grandparent is Luther Wayne Boyd, Perry; great-grandma is Neva Jo Sharp. Ivory has two sisters, Grace and Lillian.
Black
A girl, Sara Evelyn, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 6:38 p.m. Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Mark and Sadie Black, Enid. Grandparents are Caroline and Wick Carter, Ponca City; and Mandie and Charlie Clanton, Ardmore. Sara has four brothers, Derek, Gered, Abraham and Tyler, and seven sisters, Caitlin, Gloria, Galydia, Arias, Elliana, Giuliana and Ava.
Buck
A boy, Rowen Tyler, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, was born at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Michael and Taylre Buck, Enid. Grandparents are Bob and Janis Day, Maramec; Monica Heid, Richardson, Texas; and Bryan and Caroline Buck, Kaufman, Texas. Rowen has two brothers, Jensen and Holden.
Gibson
A boy, Axton Henry-James, 8 pounds, was born at 12:16 p.m. Oct. 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Andrew Gibson and Alison Weber-Gibson. Grandparents are Brandi and Roland Robinson, Lawton; Debra and Greg Redding, Enid; and Henry and Deanna Weber, South Fork, Colo. Axton has one brother, Andrew Jr., and two sisters, Ashlinn and Allie.
Goodman
A girl, Emma Lorene, 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces, was born at 8 p.m. Oct. 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Matt and Angela Goodman, Enid. Grandparents are Jerry and Carol Reinert, Fairmont; Beverly Goodman, Enid; Lanny and Ellen Goodman, Milwaukee, Wis.; and Charles and Virginia Rogers, Enid. Emma has one brother, Landon.
Sommers
A boy, Sageler Haze, 7 pounds, 8.6 ounces, was born at 9:24 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Savannah Sommers, Enid. Grandparent is Nanci Moore, Enid. Sageler has two brothers, Tate and Kruze.
Koehn
A boy, Ryker Falon, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born at 1:33 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Megan Day and Michael Koehn, Enid. Grandparents are Karen Mitchell, Pryor Creek; and Mike Koehn, Meno. Ryker has one brother, Noah, and one sister, Harley.
