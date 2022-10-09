Wilson
A boy, Bennett, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Brady and Hayley Wilson, Enid. Grandparents are Bruce and Deana Wilson, and Mark and Lisa Morgan, all of Enid.
Schoonmaker
A girl, Addison Reigh, 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces, was born at 1:57 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Dillan and Kelsey Schoonmaker, Cherokee. Grandparents are Brian and Robin Schoonmaker, Canton; and Kent and Paula Castle, Jet. Addison has one sister, Ava.
