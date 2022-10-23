Druse
A boy, Doxton Lee, 7 pounds, 0.8 ounces, was born at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Destiny Costello and Dalton Druse, Enid. Grandparents are Don and Barbara Chartier, Enid; Terry and Zanetta Costello, Waukomis; Karen Cornforth, Enid; Richard Druse, Enid; and Thomas Druse, Enid. Doxton has one sister, Ashley.
Mayer
A boy, Landyn Jupiter Lynne, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, was born at 7:28 a.m. Oct. 6, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Amy Mayer, Enid. Grandparents are Julie and Roger Mayer, Enid. Landyn has three sisters, Danielle, Amber and Trinity.
Commented
