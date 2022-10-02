Sunny. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 2, 2022 @ 5:52 am
Olson
A boy, Reown Koe, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Kaitlyn and Blake Olson, Enid.
