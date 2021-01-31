Glenn
A girl, Relic Leigh Rose, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 2:05 a.m. Jan. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jason and Sherilynn Glenn, Enid. Grandparents are Everett and Peggy Glenn, Enid; Sherry Ferrell, Enid; and Doug Lynch, Enid. Relic has one brother, Wyatt.
Kuntz
A boy, Brady Lane, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Tyler and Jesse Kuntz, Enid. Grandparents are Jeff and Chasity Carver; Rick and Amy Kuntz; and Wendy and Robert Kinzer.
Glitsch
A girl, Tracy Amoura, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, was born at 8:56 a.m. Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Jesse and Sarah Glitsch, Woodward. Tracy has one sister, Hadleigh.
Henneke
A girl, Clara Lynne, 8 pounds, 13.5 ounces, was born at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Bret and Mallory Henneke. Grandparents are Buddy and Shari Eulberg, Enid; Lynne Henneke, Oklahoma City; and David and Pam Henneke, Enid.
Walker
A boy, James Lee, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 10:06 p.m. Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Katrina Odenwald and Draven Walker, Enid.
Staerke
A girl, Claire Avery, 7 pounds, 10.4 ounces, was born at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Lindsay Crow and Hayden Staerke, Enid. Grandparents are Lisa and Rob Crow; Claudia Finnegan; Dr. Richard Staerkel; and Cindi Bigheart. Claire has one brother, Quinn.
Young
A girl, Blakely Ann, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, was born at 5:23 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Terry and Lacey Young, Waukomis. Grandparents are Kenneth Markes, Bison; Lisa Markes, Enid; Terry Young, Waukomis; and Destiny Boone, Waukomis. Blakely has two brothers, Bentley and Bodey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.