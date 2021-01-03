Rodriguez
A girl, Kalizma A. Esme' Marie, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Debanny and Jandiel Rodriguez, Enid. Grandparents are Nelida Quintana, Enid; Nauhm Ortega Maldonado, Hennessey; and Maria Rodriguez Guzman, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Kalizma has two brothers, Diego and Yandriel.
Clark
A boy, Waylon Kash, 7 pounds, 3.7 ounces, was born at 5:43 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Darren and Raegan Clark, Hennessey. Grandparents are Scott Hajek and Beth Hajek, Hennessey; and Amy Burdick and Lawrence Clark, Pawnee.
Shaw
A boy, Connor, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces, was born at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Adam and Candice Shaw. Grandparents are Mike and Wilma Nixon, Enid; and Harold and Julie Shaw, Enid.
Blockcolski
A boy, Billy Ray Kelly, 4 pounds, 7 ounces, was born at 9:46 a.m. Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Justine Heard. Grandparents are Crystal Cantrell, Enid; and Mark Cantrell, Enid. Billy has one sister, Charlotte.
Hodgden
A girl, Annie Myers, 6.8 pounds, was born at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to Natalie and David Hodgden, Enid. Grandparents are Mike and Martha Hogden, Enid; and Craig and Stephany Wieden.
