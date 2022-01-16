Garcia
A boy, Humberto Noel Chavez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 10:57 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Stephanie and Humberto Garcia, Enid. Grandparents are Matilda and Pedro Chavez, Enid; and Adelita Garcia, Mexico. Humberto has three sisters, Ximena, Carolina and Valeria.
Castillo
A boy, Basil Scott, 8 pounds, 9.2 ounces, was born at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Clemente Castillo, Enid. Basil has four brothers, Kingston, Cloud, Trevin and Janoah.
Kilian
A girl, Everly Ann, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, was born at 1:14 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Nathan and Jenna Kilian, Medford. Grandparents are Lisa and Kevin Kilian, Medford; and Raymond and Jeanne Conrady, Wakita.
Moaning
A girl, Jayla Marie, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces, was born at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Shanice Moaning. Grandparents are Sonya and Carl Moaning, Enid. Jayla has three brothers, J’Tavion, Jaceyon and Jaylen.
Loy
A boy, Max Chase, 9 pounds, 5 ounces, was born at 2:16 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021, to Jacee and Kendrix Loy, Medford. Grandparents are Sheri and Bruce Loy, Leoti, Kan.; La-Leslee Seeliger, Medford; and Robert Swope, Ponca City.
Hernandez
A boy, Landon Wayne, 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, was born at 9:49 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Mikala Farrand and Edgar Hernandez, Ringwood. Grandparents are Mike and Tracy Farrand, Ringwood; and Delia Hernandez and Tony Perez, Ringwood.
Forney
A boy, Samuel Xavier, 5 pounds, 8.9 ounces, was born at 7:48 a.m. Dec. 23, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Laura and Derek Forney, Canton. Grandparents are Teresa Fallis, Longdale; Link Setser, Enid; Tyra and Michael Brown, Canton; and Sean and Melissa Forney, Bossier City, La. Samuel has one brother, Nathaniel.
Lower-Cantrell
A boy, Jasper Leo, 6 pounds, 10.9 ounces, was born at 10:23 a.m. Dec. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Roberta Lower-Cantrell and Terry Cantrell. Grandparents are Kim Cantrell and Terry Cantrell, both of Enid; and LeAnn Lower, Anthony, Kan. Jasper has one brother, Alexander.
Kretchmar
A boy, Cruz Owen, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, was born at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Trevor Kretchmar and Dalia Herrera, Medford. Grandparents are Randy and Joan Kretchmar, and Greg and Tomasa Herrera, all of Medford. Cruz has two brothers, Leo and Abe, and one sister, Mia.
Wire
A boy, Walker Lee, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Kendra and Russell Wire, Pond Creek. Grandparents are Lisa and Jay Sweetwood, Carrier; and Jennifer and Kris Wire, Medford. Walker has two brothers, Waylon and Wade.
Mackey
A boy, Coyt Dwight, 7 pounds, 9.9 ounces, was born at 8:05 a.m. Dec. 29, 2021, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Dusty and Kayla Mackey, Alva. Grandparents are Kevin and Nancy Ensminger, Cherokee; and Randy and Christy Mackey, El Reno. Coyt has two brothers, Cooper and Copen.
Wencel
A boy, Oliver Robert, 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces, was born at 11:04 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Sam and Carli Wencel, Caldwell, Kan. Grandparents are Quinn and Vicki Ward, Caldwell, Kan.; and Rob and Jan Wencel, Caldwell, Kan. Oliver has one brother, Graham.
Willyard
A girl, Dahlia Rae, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, was born at 6:11 a.m. Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Stephen and Jaci Willyard, Dover. Grandparents are Linda Best, Crescent; and Bill Huffman, Waynoka.
Ahrens
A boy, Finley Morris, 8 pounds, 6.6 ounces, was born at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022, at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center to Austin and Jenny Ahrens, Enid. Grandparents are Kevin and Cathy Nutsch, Udall, Kan.; Martin Ahrens, Newton, Kan.; and Karen Mullen, Glendale, Ariz. Finley has one sister, Joslyn.
Shrum
A boy, Kace Jaxon, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, was born at 2:26 a.m. Jan. 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to Taylor and Nicholas Shrum, Enid. Grandparents are Scott and Debbie, Cleo Springs; and Kay and Haydon Shrum, Wakita. Great-grandmas are LaVerda Nickel, Cleo Springs; Annis Sullivan, Ringwood.
